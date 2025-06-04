EU, US officials meet as trade war ramps up

US and European trade officials meet in Paris today as Washington’s tariff war appears set to ratchet up again.

With barely a month until the 90-day suspension of US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs expires, talks between the two mammoth economies have gained little traction: The European Union has threatened retaliation against Trump’s levies, while accelerating trade discussions with China, India, and Thailand.

The US has intensified its rhetoric on tariffs across the board, with Trump railing against China’s leader over the failure to agree a deal, and officially doubling steel and aluminum tariffs to 50%.

“The tables are sort of turning,” a Bloomberg journalist said, “Trump is either gonna maintain this leverage or it’s gonna slowly slip.”