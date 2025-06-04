Events Email Briefings
Drones and air conditioning to keep pilgrims safe during Hajj

Manal Albarakati
Manal Albarakati
Jun 4, 2025, 8:01am EDT
gulfMiddle East
Muslims perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca.
Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters
The News

More than 1.8 million people are performing Hajj, braving the heat and crowds in Mecca to join the world’s largest annual religious gathering.

To avoid a repeat of the tragedy caused by last year’s deadly heatwave, Saudi Arabia is upping its use of technology and cracking down on unregistered pilgrims — turning away more than 260,000 so far.

Drones will monitor crowds and deliver medicine, while misting systems, shaded walkways, and hundreds of new water stations have been added. The Great Mosque will also be cooled by the world’s largest air conditioning system, keeping temperatures between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius (72-75 Fahrenheit).

Managing growing crowds and expanding religious tourism is central to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification plans: Mecca and Medina house most of the kingdom’s hotel rooms — both existing and under construction.

Hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars, is required once in a lifetime for those able to perform it. It includes a series of rituals, from a specific dress code upon arrival in Mecca to the final act of sacrifice.

Title icon

Know More

The country’s Hajj crackdown slogan — “No Hajj without a permit” — has gone viral, though not quite in the way the authorities intended. It started as a flood of automated messages to deter unauthorized pilgrims, but young Saudis have turned it into a meme. Ask someone to do something they’d rather avoid, like a social gathering or go on a date? You’re liable to hear “No Hajj without a permit,” in response.

A meme showing a man asking his wife whether she’d rather go on a honeymoon or perform Hajj, she replies: “No Hajj without a permit.” @IconArabMemes/X.

One viral image shows an elderly woman asked whether she’d prefer a wedding or to perform Hajj. She blushes and replies: “No Hajj without a permit.” It’s not meant to be subversive — just a young population turning spam into the country’s latest punchline.

