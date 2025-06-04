Drones and air conditioning to keep pilgrims safe during Hajj

More than 1.8 million people are performing Hajj, braving the heat and crowds in Mecca to join the world’s largest annual religious gathering.

To avoid a repeat of the tragedy caused by last year’s deadly heatwave, Saudi Arabia is upping its use of technology and cracking down on unregistered pilgrims — turning away more than 260,000 so far.

Drones will monitor crowds and deliver medicine, while misting systems, shaded walkways, and hundreds of new water stations have been added. The Great Mosque will also be cooled by the world’s largest air conditioning system, keeping temperatures between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius (72-75 Fahrenheit).

Managing growing crowds and expanding religious tourism is central to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification plans: Mecca and Medina house most of the kingdom’s hotel rooms — both existing and under construction.

Hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars, is required once in a lifetime for those able to perform it. It includes a series of rituals, from a specific dress code upon arrival in Mecca to the final act of sacrifice.