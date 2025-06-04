The Rippling and Deel spy saga takes a turn with new allegations

The long, acrimonious fight between payroll software companies Deel and Rippling has taken another turn. On Tuesday, Deel accused its rival in a lawsuit of corporate espionage by directing an employee to pose as a Deel customer and collect information on the company — including pricing data, benefits policies, and templates for hiring and paying international workers. Over six months last year, the Rippling worker passed information onto his employer, which then created copycat products, Deel’s filing said.

“Rippling is unwavering in our commitment to fair competition and the highest ethical standards,” a Rippling spokesperson said in a statement to Semafor. “Notably, in this new complaint Deel backtracks from some of its original bogus claims, showing once again that with Deel every accusation is just an admission of its own misconduct.”

Similar spying claims came from Rippling earlier this year, culminating in an employee flushing his phone down the toilet. According to a Rippling lawsuit, an employee at the company was being paid to spy for Deel, sharing Rippling’s internal information like pricing, training materials, and conversations with customers. After presenting the employee with a court order for his phone in March, he sent his phone down the bathroom pipes. The employee, who is no longer with the company, has since admitted to spying and is cooperating with Rippling’s lawyers. Deel filed to dismiss Rippling’s corporate espionage case.

In a comment to Semafor, a Deel spokesperson said, “Rippling is relying on a witness who has provided testimony pursuant to a cooperation agreement that Rippling refuses to disclose.” Deel’s new filing, however, is “based on incontrovertible evidence” of Rippling stealing proprietary documents, they said.