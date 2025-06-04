The Rippling and Deel spy saga takes a turn with new allegations

The News
The long, acrimonious fight between payroll software companies Deel and Rippling has taken another turn. On Tuesday, Deel accused its rival in a lawsuit of corporate espionage by directing an employee to pose as a Deel customer and collect information on the company — including pricing data, benefits policies, and templates for hiring and paying international workers. Over six months last year, the Rippling worker passed information onto his employer, which then created copycat products, Deel’s filing said.
“Rippling is unwavering in our commitment to fair competition and the highest ethical standards,” a Rippling spokesperson said in a statement to Semafor. “Notably, in this new complaint Deel backtracks from some of its original bogus claims, showing once again that with Deel every accusation is just an admission of its own misconduct.”
Similar spying claims came from Rippling earlier this year, culminating in an employee flushing his phone down the toilet. According to a Rippling lawsuit, an employee at the company was being paid to spy for Deel, sharing Rippling’s internal information like pricing, training materials, and conversations with customers. After presenting the employee with a court order for his phone in March, he sent his phone down the bathroom pipes. The employee, who is no longer with the company, has since admitted to spying and is cooperating with Rippling’s lawyers. Deel filed to dismiss Rippling’s corporate espionage case.
In a comment to Semafor, a Deel spokesperson said, “Rippling is relying on a witness who has provided testimony pursuant to a cooperation agreement that Rippling refuses to disclose.” Deel’s new filing, however, is “based on incontrovertible evidence” of Rippling stealing proprietary documents, they said.
The flood of accusations and pointed fingers underscores the long-running antagonism between the companies, which offer similar services and compete for customers. It appears to be coming to a head with the recent lawsuits, which are airing out years of dirty laundry.
Deel’s lawsuit in part relies on Rippling CEO Parker Conrad’s reputation. At his previous startup Zenefits, Conrad developed a “company culture of pressuring and bullying employees to cut corners and do the wrong thing,” his replacement CEO David Sacks wrote in a memo at the time. Conrad posted his response to the personal attacks made in Deel’s original filing in April: “They discovered I was CEO of this co called Zenefits and guys, it.did.not.end.well!”
Whether the spectacle impacts customer retention is still to be determined.