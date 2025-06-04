Deadly incidents lead Gaza aid centers to close

Aid centers in Gaza closed temporarily after a controversial new humanitarian support system descended into chaos again.

A private, US-backed foundation charged with distributing much-needed food and supplies began operations last week, but Tuesday marked a third successive day of deadly incidents near aid centers, with the enclave’s Hamas-run authorities saying 27 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire. “What began… with fenced queues, intense screenings, and segregated entry and exit lanes seems to have devolved into near-total disorder,” The National said.

The pause comes with Gazans already suffering huge deprivation: The UN says more than two million residents of the territory face starvation following an 11-week Israeli aid blockade.