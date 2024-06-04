Roaring Kitty instigates another GameStop surge, stoking market-manipulation fears

GameStop’s shares soared 21% on Monday after prominent meme-stock trader Keith Gill suggested that he owns a large stake in the company that may be worth millions on paper. Gill, known online as Roaring Kitty, famously changed the fate of the once-foundering video game retailer during the pandemic-era meme-stock craze, inspiring a movie called Dumb Money.

Regulators are looking into whether the posts made from an account tied to Gill break any market-manipulation rules as other meme stocks, including movie theater chain AMC, enjoy rallies catalyzed by Gill’s unexpected return.