Biden’s Gaza peace pitch may be a matter of ‘political survival’

The US ambassador to the United Nations called on the 15-member UN Security Council to “speak with one voice” in support of President Joe Biden’s proposed ceasefire deal. At least nine council members need to vote in favor, without any vetoes from permanent members, for the resolution to pass.

The deal would see Hamas release Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. Members of the G7 club of nations have already backed the deal.

If Biden secures a ceasefire deal, it could boost his bid for a second term as president, analysts said.