India’s Modi declares victory in elections but his party is set to lose majority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared victory in the country’s election — but his Bharatiya Janata Party has so far failed to secure a majority and won far fewer seats than expected, meaning the party will likely have to rely on its National Democratic Alliance to form a government.

“People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history,” Modi said Tuesday.

The outcome is a surprise after widespread predictions of a BJP landslide.

The opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc has outperformed expectations, gaining seats in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, key battleground states.