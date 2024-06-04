Why Chinese EV sales have exploded in Europe

One in five of all electric vehicle imports to Europe in the first four months of 2024 were made in China, according to car sales tracking data reported in the Financial Times. European sales of Chinese EVs jumped by 23% in the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2023. Between January and April, 119,300 Chinese EVs were registered in the UK and western Europe.

Europe has imposed far lower tariffs on Chinese EV imports than the US, 10% compared to 100%, however lawmakers in the bloc have opened an investigation into the imports that could curb them in the future.