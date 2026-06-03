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US senator proposes AI wealth fund

Jun 3, 2026, 6:59pm EDT
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Sen. Bernie Sanders
Ryan Murphy/Reuters

The AI boom is creating considerable wealth, raising the question of who should share in it.

Nvidia’s CEO this week pitched hundreds of family office and finance representatives on the “insane” returns they could get from investing in AI, Bloomberg reported.

US Sen. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, proposed a bill that would give the US government a stake in leading AI companies — similar to the Trump administration’s move to take stakes in companies sitting in strategic sectors — and create a sovereign wealth fund that would benefit the American people.

“When a public resource generates wealth, the public should share in that wealth,” Sanders argued. Lawmakers are wary of Sanders’ plan, but OpenAI’s Sam Altman was set to discuss it with him on Wednesday.

J.D. Capelouto
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