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Trump to attend NATO summit

Jun 3, 2026, 6:43pm EDT
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Yves Herman/Reuters

US President Donald Trump will attend the NATO leaders’ summit in Turkey in July, Washington’s top diplomat said Wednesday, relieving anxious European officials.

Trump has lashed out at NATO and threatened to withdraw in recent months over alliance members’ reluctance to get involved in the Iran war.

Transatlantic tensions are becoming “more difficult to manage,” NATO’s former secretary general said, as Trump reportedly plans to accelerate the withdrawal of US troops from European bases.

On the other hand, Washington is discussing deploying nuclear weapons in additional NATO states, the Financial Times reported, in a bid to show that “reduced conventional military support does not weaken security guarantees.”

Chart showing select NATO member military spending as share of GDP
J.D. Capelouto
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