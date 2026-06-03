OpenAI launches new tools for corporate users

OpenAI unveiled new tools for corporate users, an implicit acknowledgement that its rival Anthropic’s focus on enterprise customers had been successful.

The ChatGPT maker is adding plugins to its coding agent designed for banking, investment, and sales, among other roles, with corporate finance and legal tools to come, Bloomberg reported.

CEO Sam Altman told CNBC on Monday that his company was not in a race with Anthropic to be first to go public, after the latter filed for an IPO last week, but he acknowledged that they were in “a race to deliver the best technology, build the best business,” and OpenAI’s pivot towards corporate tools suggests that he thinks Anthropic has made some smart bets.