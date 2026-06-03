EU, India push for tech sovereignty

Washington’s willingness to weaponize its technological dominance is pushing world powers to advance their efforts toward digital independence.

The EU on Wednesday unveiled its plan to boost local players and reduce the continent’s reliance on foreign tech.

Three American giants, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, control more than two-thirds of the regional cloud market, raising fears in Europe that a geopolitical spat could lead US President Donald Trump to exploit a “kill switch.”

India is also pushing for AI sovereignty, spurred in part by Beijing and Washington’s tightening grip on their tech and infrastructure. But that effort is hampered by years of computing underinvestment, a tepid venture capital environment, and a late start in building domestic AI models, Bloomberg reported.