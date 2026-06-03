College sports bill’s momentum masks its hurdles

The momentum behind bipartisan college sports legislation was on full display on the Hill on Wednesday, with luminaries like former Alabama Coach Nick Saban touting the bill during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing and former quarterback Dan Marino pitching it to Senate Republicans at lunch.

There are still big challenges ahead.

The Congressional Black Caucus wants Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to “pause” consideration of the bill, something noted by Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., as she hears “concerns” from constituents.

“The timing is horrible. Voting rights are the main issue for Americans across this nation right now,” CBC Chair Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., told Semafor.

Across the aisle, Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said he has “grave concerns” that the bill doesn’t address “keeping men out of girls sports” and later said he’ll vote no.

And the SEC and Big 10 have their own objections.