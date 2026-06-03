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British student murder triggers populist riots

Jun 3, 2026, 8:39am EDT
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Protesters in Southampton.
Protesters in Southampton. Isabel Infantes/Reuters.

The verdict over the murder of a white British teenager sparked riots.

Henry Nowak was stabbed by a Sikh man in December, but handcuffed by police as he lay dying, after his attacker falsely accused him of racial abuse.

The incident fed into anger bubbling over a scandal involving Pakistani-heritage gangs raping girls, and drew backlash online from right-wing politicians who argue Western countries operate a “two-tier” justice system in which white citizens are treated worse than minorities.

It is a mirror image of the narrative after the 2020 death of George Floyd; that Nowak said “I can’t breathe” — the same words uttered by a Black man who died in US police custody in 2014 — has only amplified the comparison.

Tom Chivers
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