An experimental collaboration between a Guatemalan cellist and an American guitarist

Almost Waking, by Mabe Fratti and Bill Orcutt.

This experimental collaboration between a Guatemalan cellist and an American guitarist was conceived when Fratti, the cellist, praised Orcutt’s work publicly, prompting the latter to get in touch — the two worked on the album mostly in remote sessions. Between Orcutt’s electric guitar and, on two tracks, Fratti’s ethereal Spanish-language vocals, the album conjures “ghosts of British folk and Pacific Northwest indie rock,” Pitchfork wrote, drawing comparisons with Built to Spill, early Rod Stewart, and Fairport Convention. Stream Almost Waking on Spotify.