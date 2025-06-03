‘Queen of the internet’ sees unprecedented shift to AI

Artificial intelligence is driving more rapid technological and societal change than any previous tech revolution, a leading venture capitalist said.

Mary Meeker, nicknamed the “Queen of the Internet,” said in her highly regarded presentation on technology trends that the pace and scope of change driven by AI was “unprecedented,” a term she used 51 times.

The adoption of AI far outpaces that of earlier technologies, with ChatGPT gaining 800 million users in 17 months and companies entering the market at never-before-seen rates.

However, financial returns brought by AI still lag previous shifts, as firms race to build infrastructure to support their models. “If the adoption of AI feels different,” said TechCrunch, “it actually is.”