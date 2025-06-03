Musk turns back to business after ending White House role

Elon Musk renewed fundraising efforts for his business empire after relinquishing his White House role.

The tech tycoon’s artificial intelligence company xAI launched a $300 million investment drive, while his brain-computer interface startup Neuralink, raised $650 million in a funding round, first reported by Semafor.

Musk said he was once again spending “24/7 at work” after months spent in government that proved “a decidedly mixed bag” for his business interests, The New York Times reported: Tesla sales nosedived, although SpaceX benefited from his political influence.

The billionaire recently acknowledged that his firms had suffered “blowback” from his connections to US President Donald Trump, and has stepped up his media work to emphasize his focus on his businesses.