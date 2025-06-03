Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Nationalist sentiment in Europe upends Dutch, German politics

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Jun 3, 2025, 6:32am EDT
Europe
Geert Wilders.
Geert Wilders. Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Anti-immigration politics threw the Dutch and German governments into upheaval amid growing nationalist sentiment in Europe.

In the Netherlands, nationalist leader Geert Wilders pulled his party out of the country’s ruling coalition after ministers failed to agree on tougher asylum measures. Meanwhile, a German court ruled that Berlin’s effort to turn asylum seekers away at the border was unlawful, a blow to government efforts to fend off a challenge from the far right.

European countries have increasingly pushed to curtail migration — nine EU member states last month called for greater restrictions — with one notable exception: Spain aims to welcome a million new migrants in the next three years, hoping to boost plummeting birth rates and bolster its economy.

A chart showing the share of the population that is foreign born for several OECD nations
AD
AD