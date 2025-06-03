Nationalist sentiment in Europe upends Dutch, German politics

Anti-immigration politics threw the Dutch and German governments into upheaval amid growing nationalist sentiment in Europe.

In the Netherlands, nationalist leader Geert Wilders pulled his party out of the country’s ruling coalition after ministers failed to agree on tougher asylum measures. Meanwhile, a German court ruled that Berlin’s effort to turn asylum seekers away at the border was unlawful, a blow to government efforts to fend off a challenge from the far right.

European countries have increasingly pushed to curtail migration — nine EU member states last month called for greater restrictions — with one notable exception: Spain aims to welcome a million new migrants in the next three years, hoping to boost plummeting birth rates and bolster its economy.