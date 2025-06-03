Left-wing frontrunner leads exit polls in SKorea elections

Exit polls showed left-wing Democratic Party candidate and frontrunner Lee Jae-myung leading South Korea’s presidential election “by a landslide,” AFP reported.

The snap election caps a six-month stretch of intense political instability and paralysis in South Korea, after former president Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared martial law in December, a move that led to his removal from office and a criminal indictment.

Analysts suggested that while the election may smooth a period of unprecedented political turmoil in South Korea, it could lead to a geopolitical reorientation in Asia.

Frontrunner Lee is seen as possibly pursuing a more independent foreign policy that supports closer ties with China, a Eurasia Group expert said: “This is a turning point. Not just for Korea, but for the entire Indo-Pacific.”