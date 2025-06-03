Iran nuclear talks appear to stall

Nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran appear to have stalled.

US President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that he would not allow Iran to enrich uranium as part of any nuclear deal, despite reports that Washington had exhibited willingness to tolerate a low level of enrichment, albeit under international supervision.

Tehran “is drafting a negative response” to the American proposal, an Iranian diplomat told Reuters, while CNN cited an Iranian official describing the plan as “incoherent and disjointed.”

With talks appearing to lose momentum, Iran isn’t standing still: A confidential report by the UN’s nuclear watchdog warned recently that Tehran had substantially increased its stockpiles of weapons-grade enriched uranium.