Ukraine’s Zelenskyy gives rare rebuke of China ahead of peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused China of trying to sabotage a planned peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, designed to act as a forum for discussing endgames for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In a news conference Sunday, Zelenskyy claimed Russia was using China as a proxy “to disrupt the peace summit,” and said China had tried to discourage other countries from attending, but did not detail which countries or what China had allegedly done.

China’s foreign ministry said it maintains a neutral stance, and on Friday, China signaled it would not attend the peace summit. More than 100 countries plan to attend the summit, the Kyiv Independent noted, and it’s hoped they will develop a peace plan that calls for the total withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Russia has not been invited to attend the talks.