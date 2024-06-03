Russia ramps up disinformation campaigns ahead of European elections

Russian internet trolls launched a disinformation campaign to discredit this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris and spread fears of terrorism at the event, according to a Microsoft report released on Sunday.

The efforts included a feature-length film called Olympics Has Fallen, which used an AI-generated voiceover impersonating the actor Tom Cruise. It’s the latest in a string of reports about Russian disinformation targeting Europe: Also on Sunday, The Guardian reported that leaked internal documents from a Moscow-backed legal defense fund showed the financing of propaganda websites aimed at Europeans, while The Washington Post revealed that leaders of an online news site aimed at Americans received money from both Russian and Iranian media outlets.