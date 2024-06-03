Experimental mRNA vaccines gain steam with promising cancer trial results

Pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Merck announced promising results from a clinical trial testing a combined treatment of an mRNA vaccine and immunotherapy for skin cancer. Melanoma patients who received monthly mRNA vaccines and Merck’s Keytruda immunotherapy had lower chances of cancer recurrence and spread, as well as higher survival rates, than those who received Keytruda alone.

The vaccines use messenger RNA — essential molecules that help convert the information in DNA to proteins — to expose the body to virus or cancer proteins and trigger an immune response.

The results are the latest boost for mRNA vaccines, which were first used to prevent COVID-19, and come amid a flurry of approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration for mRNA vaccines, including for the respiratory illness RSV.