China accuses UK of recruiting government officials as spies

China has accused UK spy agency M16 of recruiting two Chinese citizens, and said that the couple, who worked in a “central state agency,” passed Chinese state secrets to MI6 for several years in exchange for hotel rooms, trips, and financial incentives.

It’s the latest in a series of accusations by Beijing regarding British intelligence operations — and vice versa. In January, China accused the UK of recruiting someone who led a foreign consultancy to work for M16, while British officials have warned that Chinese spies are increasingly active in the UK, and a UK parliamentary researcher who worked on China policy and another individual were arrested in March on suspicion of spying for China.