China’s historic Chang’e 6 moon landing brings ‘space race’ into sharper focus

China landed an uncrewed spacecraft on the moon’s far side on Sunday in a landmark mission to collect lunar rock and soil samples and return them to Earth.

It’s the first time any space agency has tried to return samples using remote-controlled spacecraft, as the only other moon rocks scientists have to study on Earth were gathered during the Apollo era, some fifty years ago, by American astronauts.

The historic Chang’e 6 mission — no other country has landed spacecraft on the moon’s far side, and now China has done so twice — underscores China’s power amid the new space race to establish permanent, crewed lunar bases.