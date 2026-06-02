YouTubers make the jump to movies

A class of filmmakers who began as YouTubers is making the leap to the big screen, challenging Hollywood norms.

Horror movie Obsession, No. 2 at the North American box office over the weekend, was directed by a 26-year-old who previously made viral shorts on YouTube.

The 20-year-old behind the No. 1 movie, Backrooms, developed the project for years online. And the finale of a popular animated YouTube series about a crazed AI ruler is showing in theaters across dozens of countries this week.

“The YouTube generation has finally come of age,” one producer said. Online creators are especially good at keeping viewers’ attention, a helpful trait in storytelling. Insiders expect more funding to flow toward internet-native filmmakers.