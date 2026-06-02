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UAE telecom giant e& gives up plan to build a ‘super app’

Jun 2, 2026, 9:13am EDT
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the e& headquarters.
Courtesy of e&

UAE telecoms giant e& has agreed to sell 12.5% of Careem Technologies back to Uber for $100 million, reducing its majority holding to 37.5% as it retreats from its super app ambitions.

When e& paid $400 million for the stake in Careem Technologies in 2023, the bet was on an app that could do it all for a certain kind of city dweller, with food and services delivery, digital wallets, and bike rentals on a single platform. That idea has long been popular in China, but the vision looks harder to execute in the UAE. Abu Dhabi government-backed TAMM consolidates hundreds of public services onto a single platform — it can even marry you — and the emergence of AI agents that can order food deliveries, book services, and process payments threatens to render the super app concept obsolete.

The deal provides for a full exit: e& holds a put option allowing it to force Uber to buy its remaining stake, exercisable from late 2031, with Uber holding a mirroring call option over the same period.

Kelsey Warner
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