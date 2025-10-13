The new service is a sign of the times for the UAE capital, where billions of dollars in technology investments — broadly aimed at improving quality of life for the expat-hungry emirate — are converging, in part, on this government-run app.

“In 2025, why do you need to go to a building to sign a register? That’s very antiquated,” Byron James, a partner at Expatriate Law who specializes in civil cases for high-net-worth families, told Semafor.

For James, who had an Abu Dhabi client finalize a divorce via video feed from a first-class cabin on an Etihad flight, marriages by TAMM — which can offer secure identity verification and do away with in-person bureaucracy — are “a very logical next step.”

TAMM’s all-online marriage service is a first for the region, but not for the world. The state of Utah and Ukraine have both rolled out something similar: In Utah, the move helped address COVID-era restrictions as a cross-border offering; and in Ukraine, the service on its citizen app has been popular among couples separated by war.