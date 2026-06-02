Exclusive / Tsinghua University board has become less Chinese

The prestigious Chinese university board that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly poised to join has become much less Chinese over the past decade, a Semafor analysis showed.

The Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management board serves as a rare forum uniting top global CEOs with Chinese government, academic, and business leaders.

A Financial Times report on Huang’s participation sparked backlash from some China hawks in Washington, but US representatives have been the dominant force on the roughly 75-member board for years, making up 53% of the group in 2025, an increase from 47% in 2016.

The share of Chinese delegates, meanwhile, has fallen over the same period, as a host of government officials departed.