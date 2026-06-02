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Exclusive / Tsinghua University board has become less Chinese

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Reporter and Lead Writer, Semafor Flagship
Jun 2, 2026, 10:19am EDT
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Undergraduate students pose for photos at an old gate of Tsinghua University.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The prestigious Chinese university board that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly poised to join has become much less Chinese over the past decade, a Semafor analysis showed.

The Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management board serves as a rare forum uniting top global CEOs with Chinese government, academic, and business leaders.

A Financial Times report on Huang’s participation sparked backlash from some China hawks in Washington, but US representatives have been the dominant force on the roughly 75-member board for years, making up 53% of the group in 2025, an increase from 47% in 2016.

The share of Chinese delegates, meanwhile, has fallen over the same period, as a host of government officials departed.

Chart showing annual makeup of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management advisory board
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