Trump signs AI order after delay

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order asking AI companies to give the government early access to their models, after he postponed similar guidance last month.

The measure has a lighter federal touch compared to the prior version of the order: The timeline for voluntary review was reduced from 90 days to 30 days, marking “the AI industry’s latest victory in its push to avert heavier federal oversight,” Politico wrote.

The White House wants to improve the country’s cyber defenses as new AI models prove more adept at exposing software vulnerabilities. Anthropic said Tuesday that 150 additional entities in 15 countries will get access to its powerful, not-yet-released, Mythos model to shore up their systems.