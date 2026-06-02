Trump berates Netanyahu over Lebanon incursion

US President Donald Trump reportedly berated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an expletive-ridden call over Israel’s incursion into Lebanon. Trump called Netanyahu “f*cking crazy,” Axios reported, and told him that “everyone hates Israel” because of its aggression. Israel has apparently backed off plans to strike Beirut as part of what it says are efforts to target Hezbollah, although Netanyahu struck a defiant note. The attacks are complicating US peace talks with Iran, with Tehran insisting that any ceasefire with Washington must include Israel’s operations in Lebanon. Trump is keen for a deal, but is under growing pressure: The war is hurting the US and global economies, and he faces a gathering rebellion from previously pliant Republican lawmakers.