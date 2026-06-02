Trump administration approves US sales for Chinese-owned Volvo

The Trump administration allowed Chinese-owned automaker Volvo to continue selling cars in the US, but it’s unclear if the move cracks open the door for other Chinese carmakers.

A Biden-era rule bans nearly all vehicles connected to China, while punitive tariffs have, in effect, blocked Chinese EV makers from the US market. China’s auto companies, determined to expand their global presence, have expressed optimism about their chances of entering the American market, but US officials told Bloomberg that the Volvo exception isn’t a sign Washington is weighing similar approvals, and lawmakers, citing national security concerns, have advocated for even tougher restrictions.

Still, President Donald Trump himself has suggested he would “love” Chinese car plants in the US.