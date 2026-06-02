Few Americans feel ‘financially fulfilled’, poll finds

Only one in six Americans say they feel financially fulfilled, meaning their personal finances allow them to live the life they want.

That finding is included in a new survey from Edward Jones and Gallup, which found that Canadians are similarly pessimistic about their finances (only one in eight report being satisfied).

About one-third of American adults say they are financially stressed, while just over half say they’re “conflicted” about their financial situation. Older Americans — specifically, those 65 and up — are by far the most likely to say they are financially fulfilled, as are wealthier Americans.

The polling speaks to broader dissatisfaction among the American electorate with the US economy — an attitude that both parties are navigating as the midterm elections draw nearer, and as Republicans campaign to maintain control of Washington.