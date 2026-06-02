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Few Americans feel ‘financially fulfilled’, poll finds

Jun 2, 2026, 5:14am EDT
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A $100 bill
Sam Mircovich/Reuters

Only one in six Americans say they feel financially fulfilled, meaning their personal finances allow them to live the life they want.

That finding is included in a new survey from Edward Jones and Gallup, which found that Canadians are similarly pessimistic about their finances (only one in eight report being satisfied).

A chart showing the share of Americans who are financially fulfilled, based os a survey.

About one-third of American adults say they are financially stressed, while just over half say they’re “conflicted” about their financial situation. Older Americans — specifically, those 65 and up — are by far the most likely to say they are financially fulfilled, as are wealthier Americans.

The polling speaks to broader dissatisfaction among the American electorate with the US economy — an attitude that both parties are navigating as the midterm elections draw nearer, and as Republicans campaign to maintain control of Washington.

Morgan Chalfant
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