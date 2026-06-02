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Expulsion of NYT reporter shows China’s dual-track visa strategy

Jun 2, 2026, 10:49am EDT
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Exterior of the New York Times building in New York City, US
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Beijing’s expulsion of a New York Times reporter underscores its new approach to what propaganda officials call “telling China’s story well.”

China is severely limiting visas for foreign reporters — who often dig into the dark side of life there — while offering visa-free entry for tourists and Western “influencers,” who trumpet the country’s high-speed trains, drone deliveries, and futuristic skylines.

As a result, serious news coverage of the world’s second-largest economy is now largely generated from elsewhere in the world, without the color and perspective that resident correspondents offer.

The Times’ executive editor noted Beijing’s crackdown came at a time when “the need for people everywhere to understand China is greater than ever.”

Andy Browne
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