Expulsion of NYT reporter shows China’s dual-track visa strategy

Beijing’s expulsion of a New York Times reporter underscores its new approach to what propaganda officials call “telling China’s story well.”

China is severely limiting visas for foreign reporters — who often dig into the dark side of life there — while offering visa-free entry for tourists and Western “influencers,” who trumpet the country’s high-speed trains, drone deliveries, and futuristic skylines.

As a result, serious news coverage of the world’s second-largest economy is now largely generated from elsewhere in the world, without the color and perspective that resident correspondents offer.

The Times’ executive editor noted Beijing’s crackdown came at a time when “the need for people everywhere to understand China is greater than ever.”