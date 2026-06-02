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DOJ statement on Trump fund not enough to unstick funding bill

Jun 2, 2026, 5:12am EDT
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Shelley Moore Capito
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

The Justice Department’s vow to follow a temporary order blocking President Donald Trump’s “anti-weaponization” fund was a first step toward getting Republicans to pass an immigration enforcement funding bill.

It’s definitely not the final one.

“I think it needs more investigation,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of GOP leadership.

She predicted a “robust discussion” at Tuesday’s party meeting about the bill and the fund itself: “I think it still has a lot of questions.”

Many Republicans want Trump himself to say he’s nixing the fund — a statement that would likely unlock 50 votes for the funding bill regardless of what amendments Democrats offer.

“Saying ‘we’re going to follow the order’ doesn’t tell me about their position on the weaponization fund,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “Is the weaponization fund impacting the reconciliation bill and its passage? The answer is yes.”

Nicholas Wu and Burgess Everett
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