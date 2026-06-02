Chinese super-app could get an AI agent

Chinese tech giant Tencent is reportedly getting closer to launching an AI agent for WeChat, its “everything app” widely used across China for messaging, social media, and payments.

A public launch could happen as soon as this month, the Financial Times reported, ramping up competition among Chinese tech players racing to roll out AI features for customers.

AI-powered commerce, in which an agent can shop and make payments on a user’s behalf, could represent the next big bet for online platforms — though it’s unclear how much customers will trust AI with their finances.

Governance and hallucinations also remain challenges: A recent survey of large companies across 10 countries found three-quarters have already rolled back or shut down a customer-facing AI agent.