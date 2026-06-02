Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Chinese super-app could get an AI agent

Jun 2, 2026, 7:07pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Go Nakamura/Reuters

Chinese tech giant Tencent is reportedly getting closer to launching an AI agent for WeChat, its “everything app” widely used across China for messaging, social media, and payments.

A public launch could happen as soon as this month, the Financial Times reported, ramping up competition among Chinese tech players racing to roll out AI features for customers.

AI-powered commerce, in which an agent can shop and make payments on a user’s behalf, could represent the next big bet for online platforms — though it’s unclear how much customers will trust AI with their finances.

Governance and hallucinations also remain challenges: A recent survey of large companies across 10 countries found three-quarters have already rolled back or shut down a customer-facing AI agent.

Chart showing one-year performance of Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent
J.D. Capelouto
AD