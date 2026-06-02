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Blanche announces end of Trump’s $1.8 billion ‘anti-weaponization’ fund

Jun 2, 2026, 4:57pm EDT
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Department of Justice is nixing the president’s “anti-weaponization” fund.

When asked about the $1.8 billion fund by Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., Tuesday afternoon, Blanche said, “We are not moving forward with the fund.” Clarifying, Meng asked: “Ever?” Blanche replied: “Correct.”

The news could now unlock relatively quick action on Senate Republicans’ party-line immigration enforcement bill, possibly this week.

Majority Leader John Thune spoke to Blanche earlier today, and said he “previewed what he was going to say. And I think his statements are going to be very definitive, very clear, and create the certainty [needed] for us to proceed.” Thune said it was “correct” to assume the fund is now dead.

The majority leader needs 50 senators to vote to proceed to the $70 billion immigration funding bill — and then stick together to fend off Democratic amendments.

Burgess Everett
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