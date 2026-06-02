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Anthropic offers EU access to Mythos

Jun 2, 2026, 8:55am EDT
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CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei.
CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei. Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters.

Anthropic will offer the EU use of its cutting-edge Mythos AI model to plug cybersecurity holes.

Mythos was unveiled but not released in April after it was found to be able to detect — and exploit — security flaws in almost all systems.

Anthropic provided it to a small group of crucial, mainly US-based organizations to help find and fix vulnerabilities. But no EU-based bodies were included, leading to concerns that the bloc would be left exposed in the new, AI-driven cybersecurity era.

The problem is urgent: Although Mythos itself remains mostly under wraps, similarly powerful products are coming, including open-source Chinese models, which are less than 12 months behind the frontier and will soon bring comparable capabilities to anyone, including hacking groups.

A chart showing cybersecurity breaches in the EU, 2000-2026 by type of incident.
Tom Chivers
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