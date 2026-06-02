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Alphabet to sell $80 million in stock to fund AI buildout

Jun 2, 2026, 8:57am EDT
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The Google logo is seen outside the company’s offices in London.
Carlos Jasso/File Photo/Reuters

Alphabet will sell $80 billion in stock to fund its AI buildout.

The move is unusual: The Google parent has not offered stock for 20 years. But construction of AI infrastructure is now at such a rate that even Alphabet’s vast revenues are not enough to keep pace.

It expects to spend over $180 billion on capex this year, double the 2025 figure, and more in 2027.

Alphabet stock slipped 1.8% on the news. The sector-wide outlay is starting to strain even the biggest firms’ finances; Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan projected up to $1.5 trillion in bond issuance from AI firms in the coming years.

Tom Chivers
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