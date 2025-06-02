The World of Work

The global workforce is at an inflection point. New technologies are reshaping how we work and even who we call a coworker. Meanwhile, five years since the pandemic began, managers are struggling to manage employees’ expectations as organizations continue to undergo major tech and personnel disruptions.

Semafor, in partnership with Gallup, will present the latest data and insights from Gallup’s 2025 State of the Global Workplace survey and examine the challenges and opportunities that both managers and employees are facing.

Conversations with those shaping the future of work will focus on how global leaders and policymakers can improve productivity, resilience, and wellbeing in the workplace.