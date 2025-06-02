Events Email Briefings
Washington prepares for US-African Leaders Summit

Yinka Adegoke
Yinka Adegoke
Editor, Semafor Africa
Jun 2, 2025, 9:04am EDT
2022 US-Africa Leaders Summit.
2022 US-Africa Leaders Summit. Flickr Creative Commons Photo/US Agency for International Development.
The News

The Trump administration is working out the final details for a US-Africa Leaders Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September that will be “almost entirely focused on economic growth,” according to its top Africa official.

Troy Fitrell, head of the US State Department’s Africa bureau, said he had submitted his recommendations for an event he sees as an opportunity for commercial and market advocacy. His team has been encouraging African governments to come prepared with “a couple of major deals” and use the summit as an “action-forcing event,” he said during a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace event in Washington last week.

The last US-Africa Leaders Summit was hosted by President Joe Biden in December 2022, drawing more than 40 African leaders. Just before US President Donald Trump took office, lawmakers added a provision in an annual defense bill mandating that the president host an event for African leaders this year, with another one in two years’ time. Congress’ concerns are that limited senior US engagement with African leaders is leading Washington to cede ground to China and other powers.

A chart comparing African trade with the US and China.

