UK moving to ‘war-fighting readiness’ to counter global threats

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Jun 2, 2025, 9:00am EDT
securityUK
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Andy Buchanan/Pool via Reuters
The News

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled a sweeping new defense spending plan he said would move the UK to “war-fighting readiness,” in a bid to counter a climate of heightened global threats, including the years-long war in Ukraine.

Starmer pledged to boost defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2034, build new submarines and munitions factories to revive the UK’s hollowed-out armed forces, and adopt a “NATO-first” approach, saying that the country would “innovate and accelerate innovation at a wartime pace.”

The Trump administration has consistently attacked what it says is weak defense spending by Europe, demanding that NATO members spend at least 5% of their GDP on security.

The UK’s announcement came as Ukraine and Russia launched a series of major attacks over the weekend as peace talks look tenuous.

