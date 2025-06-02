Two die, hundreds arrested as Paris soccer celebrations turn violent

Two people died and more than 500 were arrested in Paris after celebrations marking a European soccer victory turned violent.

Clashes broke out after Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Italy’s Inter Milan in the Champions League final, leading to almost 700 fires across the French capital despite thousands of police officers being deployed, Le Monde reported.

The violence was the latest in a spate of soccer-related incidents in France, including skirmishes with Israeli fans at the Stade de France last year.

“It is unbearable that it is not possible to party without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs,” the country’s interior minister said.