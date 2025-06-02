Trump-backed nationalist wins Poland election

A nationalist boxer-turned-historian backed by US President Donald Trump narrowly won Poland’s presidential election.

Karol Nawrocki’s victory is a blow to Poland’s centrist, pro-Brussels Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has sought to loosen abortion restrictions, pass a civil-partnership law, and reverse legislation that the European Union said politicized the judiciary — efforts the new head of state could veto or slow.

The campaign focused on security and migration, issues closely tied to Poland’s relationship with Ukraine. But while both presidential candidates pledged to maintain support for Kyiv, Nawrocki was more critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and took a harder line against Ukrainian refugees in Poland, accusing them of taking advantage of Polish generosity.