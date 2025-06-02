Poland’s PM Tusk to ask for a vote of confidence after election setback

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he will seek a vote of confidence in parliament after a nationalist candidate won Sunday’s presidential election in a significant setback to the centrist government.

While Tusk is expected to win the vote, the move reflects the political blow felt by his government over Karol Nawrocki’s victory.

The president has less power than the prime minister in Polish politics, but Nawrocki will be able to influence foreign policy and can veto legislation.

Tusk and Nawrocki share similar foreign policy priorities, a former US ambassador to Poland argued: “Both political camps support NATO and strong relations with the United States,” and Nawrocki’s embrace of the Trump administration may help Warsaw build ties in Washington.