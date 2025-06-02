Mexico judicial election marked by low turnout

Mexico became the first country to elect its entire judiciary in a vote marred by low voter turnout and accusations of fraud.

Just 13% of 100 million eligible voters turned out, the electoral body reported, with many of those who did using government-issued lists to select among the candidates for the 2,600 posts, including to the Supreme Court.

Critics say the ruling party’s move to introduce judicial elections threatens Mexico’s democracy, potentially allowing it to gain power over the only government branch it doesn’t control, and that the vote opens the door for cartels to place lackeys in positions of power.

“The high cost of terminating the independent judiciary can’t be overstated,” The Wall Street Journal’s Latin America columnist wrote.