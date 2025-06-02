Dior picks new creative director as global luxury struggles

French luxury label Dior named a Northern Irish designer as creative director for both its women’s and men’s collections.

Jonathan Anderson’s ascent is the latest in a string of changes at the top of major global fashion houses, including Donatella Versace stepping down as creative director at her eponymous brand.

The appointment of Anderson, formerly creative director at Loewe, also comes at a difficult time for global luxury brands: Dior’s sales fell in 2024 after years of bumper revenue growth. But it has in recent months overhauled its leadership and “now appears to have everything in place for a revival,” Vogue noted.