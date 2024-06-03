Why politicians want to buy the news

In December 2020, in the relative lull between Donald Trump’s defeat and Jan. 6, 2021, a right-leaning biotech entrepreneur named Vivek Ramaswamy joined a call with two billionaire titans of the right’s battles over speech and technology: Peter Thiel and Elon Musk.

The subject was a plan to roll up a new tech giant that would be wide open to the speech, from extreme partisanship to vaccine skepticism, that had been pushed off platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The company would build a new cloud services alternative to Amazon Web Services, and swallow smaller startups like Parler, a Twitter alternative associated with American conservatives. Ramaswamy, his would-be partners suggested, could be CEO.

Ramaswamy discussed the previously unreported call with my co-host Nayeema Raza and me on our show, “Mixed Signals,” last week. “I briefly was intrigued by media,” he said — but, understandably, “I decided to go the direction of financial services as my next stop.”

But Ramaswamy’s presence on that 2020 call suggests his activist purchase of more than 8% of BuzzFeed last month didn’t come entirely out of the blue.

In our interview — you can listen to the podcast or see the full transcript here — Ramaswamy also dismissed critics who said he had no path to wrest control of BuzzFeed, whose dual-class stock gives its founder, Jonah Peretti, a majority of the voting power.

“This is a company that has more debt than cash. That debt comes due this December. So anybody who thinks that Jonah Peretti is the person in control of this business because some piece of paper says he has voting rights over the shares is delusional,” he said, suggesting that he could negotiate with BuzzFeed’s creditors to buy its debt and threaten to — or actually— force the company into bankruptcy and take control of it.

Ramaswamy also said he’d consider trying to take the company private. “Somebody who has basic intuitions of how those situations play out would maybe rethink the idea that Jonah actually has full control of this company.”