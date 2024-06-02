With ceasefire call, Biden may be calling Netanyahu and Hamas’ bluff

Israel agreed to the contours of a ceasefire proposal laid out by US President Joe Biden, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. But several roadblocks remain to securing a deal to end the war in Gaza.

Biden outlined a three-phase plan on Friday. Phase one would involve a six-week “full and complete” ceasefire and allow hundreds of aid trucks into Gaza daily; in exchange Hamas would release “a number” of Israeli hostages. In phase two, the remaining hostages would be released and Israel would completely retreat from Gaza. Phase three would initiate the reconstruction of Gaza.

Senior Netanyahu advisor Ophir Falk said it was “not a good deal,” but one “we agreed to.” Hamas also responded positively.