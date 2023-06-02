Will Putin ever be arrested by the ICC?

Questions are swirling over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the meetings of the BRICS bloc of developing economies in August in South Africa.

Since March, Putin has been wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes. If he steps foot in South Africa — an ICC signatory country bound by the Rome Statute — the government is obligated to arrest him.

On Wednesday, however, South Africa’s deputy leader Obed Bapela said that Pretoria would move towards imposing a law that would give the government power to decide whether to arrest leaders wanted by the ICC. Bapela also said that the government was writing to the ICC to request a waiver.

As these potential loopholes surface, it begs the question: Will Putin be arrested by the ICC?